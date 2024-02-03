NASCAR Busch Light Clash at Coliseum rescheduled for Saturday due to California rain

article

With a dangerous rainstorm expected to land in Los Angeles Sunday, NASCAR rescheduled Sunday's Busch Light Clash doubleheader at the Coliseum to Saturday evening, race officials said this afternoon.

"Due to the threat of unprecedented severe weather on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Mexico Series race events for the Clash have been moved to Saturday night," the statement said.

"Thanks to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Los Angeles Public Safety for their partnership and support to make the schedule adjustment for tonight's event to ensure a safe experience for fans, competitors, and staff. We understand weather conditions may worsen as the day progresses, so we encourage fans to make decisions in the best interest of safety. We appreciate our fans, partners, and everyone associated with this event on this unprecedented event."

The NASCAR Cup Series' Busch Light Clash will now run at 5 p.m. Saturday, followed by the NASCAR Mexico Series' King Taco LA Batalla en El Coliseo.

Tickets to both events will now be free, with limited fan services available. Seating will be general admission, with fan entry at Gates 1 & 28.

NASCAR said officials would be contacting ticketholders to the Busch Light Clash on the "next steps to accommodate for the unprecedented impact on this event."

Pre-paid Sunday parking purchased though ParkWhiz will be fully refunded.

Continued schedule and refund updates will be available at nascarclash.com and @nascarclash social media handles.

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, and Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 trophy in February.