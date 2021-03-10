Murder suspect back in police custody after he was mistakenly released from an LA County jail

A murder suspect is back in police custody nearly a week after he was released from jail by mistake in Los Angeles County.

Last week, 24-year-old Steven Manzo, of Hawaiian Gardens, was released from jail, prompting authorities to shut down the southbound lanes of the 101 Freeway for more than an hour as they looked for Manzo.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deflected blame on Manzo's brief release. LASD argued Manzo's release was "unequivocally not due to any 'mistake' or 'error' by [LASD personnel]." The department included the Twitter handles of Long Beach police and LA County DA George Gascón in their post from earlier in the month.

Manzo was originally taken to jail in connection with the death of 24-year-old Salvador Corrales. Corrales was killed in 2018.

Manzo was charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, possession for sale of methamphetamine and sale/sell/transportation of methamphetamine.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the case against Manzo was dismissed Monday and the same five charges were

immediately refiled under a different case number after Manzo was not transported from jail to court.

FOX 11's KJ Hiramoto contributed to this report.

