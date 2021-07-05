Police chase ends in multiple-vehicle wreck involving LAPD cruiser in Pacoima

A police chase took a dangerous turn in the San Fernando Valley Monday night.

SkyFOX was over the crash scene on Van Nuys Boulevard near Glenoaks Boulevard in Pacoima after 8:30 p.m. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash stemmed from a police chase.

An LAPD cruiser and an SUV both sustained serious damage from the crash. Officials did not say if the SUV was the chase suspect or if they were related to the police chase at all.

Officials have not released the health conditions of the LAPD officer involved in the crash or the driver/passenger from the other vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.