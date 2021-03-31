Multiple suspects arrested for involvement in fatal Christmas Day street racing crash

Detectives with the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Carson station have arrested multiple suspects who were involved in a fatal street racing crash that occurred on Christmas Day 2020.

Detectives say the illegal street race, which occurred at 915 E. 230th Street, resulted in the death of 66-year-old Daniel Patten II.

Officials say during the race two vehicles crashed into each other, causing both drivers to lose control and careen into the crowd… striking Patten.

Both drivers fled the scene after the crash, officials also say hundreds of spectators were at the race. It is not clear if any spectators stopped to render aid to the victim.

"Individuals involved in these events show blatant disregard for their own safety and the safety of others. Carson Sheriff’s Station has worked diligently to eradicate the increase of street racing in the area and advises that there are serious consequences to this type of illegal activity," the sheriff’s station wrote in a statement.

Detectives have arrested both drivers responsible for the collision, 36-year-old Tony Tatum and 33-year-old Henry Hurtado. Both have been charged with homicide.

The organizer of the illegal street race, 40-year-old Gustavo Tarin-Cruz, was arrested on March 29. A parent who brought his young child to the illegal race was also arrested and charged with child neglect.

