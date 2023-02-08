Multiple students hospitalized following 'medical incident' at high school in Tarzana

Multiple students at Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies were hospitalized Wednesday after experiencing a ‘medical incident’, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

Parents are linking cannabis edibles to their hospitalization.

LAFD responded to the school on Erwin Street in Tarzana around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a group of students who suffered a ‘medical incident'.

Seven students were treated, five were taken to the hospital and two students were released to their parents.

All the students reported mild symptoms, were conscious, alert and verbal.

Officials are still trying to confirm if the teens got too high off of cannabis.