Mudslides force evacuations in San Bernardino County communities

Authorities ordered evacuations within some burn scar areas after parts of the Inland Empire were hit by heavy rain and mudslides.

A storm cell swept through parts of San Bernardino County Monday afternoon and pushed heavy rain into the area, especially up in the mountains where some communities saw two inches of rain per hour.

Video shows some roads were washed out and several cars and homes were damaged by mud.

In Yucaipa, the Glen Oak community has burn scars from the El Dorado and Apple fires from early two years ago, making it susceptible to mud and debris flow.

Evacuation Orders

Evacuations were issued for residents in the Oak Glen community and about an hour later, evacuations were issued in the Forest Falls area.

In the Oak Glen area, an evacuation order is in place for:

The communities of Oak Glen and Oak Glen Road from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line

Areas south from Wild Lilac Point down to Wildwood Canyon Road

In the Forest Falls area, an evacuation order is in effect for the following areas:

Canyon Drive south to Prospect Drive

South of Valley of the Falls

Evacuation Center

An evacuation center was established by the Red Cross at Redlands East High School located at 31000 E Colton Avenue.

The evacuations are in place until further notice.

