Simi Valley police shooting investigation underway; residents asked to avoid the area

A police shooting investigation is underway in a Simi Valley neighborhood. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed a large police presence in the 2500 block of Dusan Street, located near the intersection of Crosby Avenue and Fitzgerald Road.

Aerial images also showed what appeared to be a SWAT vehicle involved in a collision with a white pickup truck.

"Residents should avoid the area if at all possible until further notice," authorities wrote.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

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This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will update this story as more details become available.