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Simi Valley police shooting investigation underway; residents asked to avoid the area

By
Simi Valley
Published July 21, 2026 3:52 PM PDT
Published July 21, 2026 3:52 PM PDT
Crash involving pickup truck, police motorcycle
Crash involving pickup truck, police motorcycle

Crash involving pickup truck, police motorcycle

SkyFOX was over a heavy police presence over an active police investigation in Simi Valley. A pickup truck and a police motorcycle appear totaled, possibly from a crash, at the scene.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A police shooting investigation is underway in a Simi Valley neighborhood. Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

What we know:

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed a large police presence in the 2500 block of Dusan Street, located near the intersection of Crosby Avenue and Fitzgerald Road. 

Aerial images also showed what appeared to be a SWAT vehicle involved in a collision with a white pickup truck. 

"Residents should avoid the area if at all possible until further notice," authorities wrote. 

No further information was immediately released by authorities. 

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This is a breaking news story. FOX 11 will update this story as more details become available. 

Simi ValleyCrime and Public SafetyVentura County