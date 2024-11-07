Homes destroyed by massive Mountain Fire burning in Ventura County
CAMARILLO, Calif. - The devastation continues for Ventura County families as a massive wildfire continues to rip through Camarillo, Moorpark and Somis.
The fire erupted around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday as howling Santa Ana winds hit Southern California, with forecasters warning of the potential for "extreme and life-threatening blazes."
By Wednesday afternoon, the fast-moving fire grew to 14,431 acres with no containment.
As the sun rose Thursday, aerial images from SkyFOX showed some of the homes that were destroyed by the blaze in a Camarillo neighborhood. The area off Old Coach Drive showed some homes demolished while other homes appeared to be OK.
Firefighters continue to monitor hot spots in the neighborhood while the active fire continues to burn eight miles away on a hillside near Santa Paula.
Several evacuation orders and road closures remain in place amid the firefight.
During Thursday morning’s update, fire officials said they were unable to provide a number of homes destroyed, adding that they will plan to send 10 damage assessment support teams door-to-door in the communities impacted by the blaze.
A spokesperson for the National Weather Service said a Red Flag Alert remains in effect for the area through 6 p.m. Thursday and that they anticipate calming winds by nightfall and through the weekend.