LIVE: Brush fire in Ventura County triggers evacuations, road closures

The Brief Firefighters are battling the Mountain Fire in the Moorpark-Somis area. The fire has burned 1,000 acres so far, according to officials. Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for some residents.



A brush fire burning near Somis has triggered evacuations and road closures in the area, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

The fire has burned at least 1,000 acres so far on South Mountain, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon and Bradley Road.

Officials said at least one structure has been destroyed.

Mandatory evacuation orders are in effect for the following areas, per the Ventura County Fire Department:

Walnut Avenue to Balcom Canyon Road

North Hwy 118 to the ridgeline, west to Saticoy Country Club

An evacuation shelter has been set up at Padre Serra Parish in Camarillo.

"Strong winds in the area are contributing to challenging conditions," officials said.

Those driving on the 118 and 23 freeways are advised to watch for emergency vehicles in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



