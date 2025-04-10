LIVE: LAUSD superintendent addresses Homeland Security activity at schools

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho did not hold back in expressing his anger after federal agents attempted to gain access to two campuses in South Los Angeles this week.

"I would be a hypocrite if I did not fight for those who today are facing conditions that over 40 years, I've faced as an undocumented migrant to this country," he said.

Federal agents denied entry at 2 LAUSD schools

What we know:

Homeland Security activity was reported on two LAUSD campuses earlier this week – Lillian Street and Russell elementary schools – both in South LA's Florence-Firestone neighborhood.

The following message was shared with the community at Lillian Street Elementary on Monday, April 7:

"We wanted to make you aware that two individuals who identified themselves as representatives of a federal agency came to the main office earlier today. After following District protocols, school administrators denied entry to the individuals, and they left.We want to reaffirm the District’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students. Please note that our website lausd.org/weareone is available 24/7 with resources regarding the District's policies and "Know Your Rights" updates."

An LA Unified spokesperson confirmed a similar message was sent to the Russell Elementary School community, while other schools in the district sent out precautionary messages, reading: "We are aware of reports of immigration enforcement activity and want to reaffirm the District’s unwavering commitment to the well-being and education of all students. Mental health support is available on campus for impacted students and employees."

What we don't know:

It's unclear if those who attempted to gain access were actual federal agents.

"I cannot confirm or deny that that they were or were not Ice agents or Homeland Security agents. Quite frankly, it matters not to me because we know that across the country, different agencies have been deputized and deployed to collaborate with Ice. So if a federal agent presents themselves to our schools, regardless of the agency asking for direct access to our students, that is suspect behavior that we're not going to tolerate in this district," the superintendent said.

LAUSD doubles down on providing a safe environment for its students

The backstory:

In January, shortly after President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, restrictions were lifted that prevented Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents from conducting raids at certain locations, including schools and churches.

In response, the LAUSD began handing out "red cards," also known as "Know Your Rights" cards, which provided students and their families with information about what to do if they were approached by an immigration officer.

LA School Police then doubled down on their duties to protect its students and to provide a safe environment for all students.

"The Los Angeles School Police Department (LASPD) will not "assist or engage in immigration compliance checks, immigration enforcement activity, or ICE related task force operations," the statement issued by Interim Chief of Police Aaron Pisarzewicz said in part at the time.

Weeks later, fake ICE agents were accused of evoking fear in the LAUSD community.

