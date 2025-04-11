Anaheim Ducks invite 4-year-old to locker room after dramatic OT comeback

The Brief The Anaheim Ducks brought a special fan to the locker room after their overtime win on Wednesday. Four-year-old Brayden Yorke was featured on the Jumbotron, and was "a rallying spark for our team," the Ducks said. The Ducks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 in overtime on Wednesday.



The Anaheim Ducks won in overtime on Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames, but despite the late comeback, it was a 4-year-old boy who stole the show at the Honda Center.

All cheers for Brayden

The backstory:

Brayden Yorke was in the stands with his family on Wednesday night. During the game, the Ducks featured Brayden on the big screen. The crowd went wild.

The Jumbotron then showed Flames fans, who were met with boos. The camera went back and forth between Brayden and more Flames fans. The crowd erupted every time Brayden was put on screen. The 4-year-old clearly enjoyed his little bit of fame.

The energy, the Ducks said, "turned into a rallying spark for our team."

Comeback win

Timeline:

The Ducks were down 3-1 with four minutes to play. Then, in just eight seconds, Frank Vatrano and Cutter Gauthier found the net to tie the game, and send it to overtime. After each of their goals, Brayden and his family were seen going nuts in the stands, getting thrown into the air by his dad.

Just over a minute into overtime, Gauthier scored again to seal the Ducks' win.

Locker room invite

Dig deeper:

After the game, the Ducks brought Brayden and his family down to meet the team. First, Brayden met the players as they came off the ice.

The Ducks shared video of the scenes on social media. Members of the organization were heard calling Brayden "the one who won the game for us," as players like Gauthier gave him fist bumps.

In the locker room, Brayden greeted the players, addressing them by name. Center Trevor Zegras gave Brayden a puck, and called him "legendary" for his number 11 Zegras jersey.