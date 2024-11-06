Santa Ana winds trigger rare 'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Fire Weather Warning for SoCal

The Brief Strong and "particularly dangerous" Santa Ana winds return to Southern California Wednesday, leading to more critical fire threat warnings. The strongest winds are anticipated in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Forecasters said humidity levels are expected to drop to 8% to 15% by Wednesday afternoon.



Residents in Southern California are facing an extreme fire weather threat Wednesday due to dry conditions paired with strong Santa Ana winds.

"There is increased confidence of a stronger, more widespread, and longer duration Santa Ana wind event which will likely bring widespread critical fire weather conditions to many wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties Wednesday into Thursday," according to the National Weather Service, which called the forecast a "Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning event in many areas."

Isolated wind gusts between 80 and 100 mph are possible in the San Gabriel Mountains and foothills, with similar winds expected again in the mountains Thursday night.

Wind-prone areas of LA and Ventura counties could experience damaging gusts of 50 to 70 mph likely for areas including the Malibu and Ventura coasts, LA basin, Lake Casitas, and Ojai, the NWS added. The Channel Islands and Catalina Island are also expected to see gusty winds associated with red flag conditions.

Forecasters said humidity levels are expected to drop to 8% to 15% by Wednesday afternoon, continuing into Thursday, giving the region a dangerous combination of dry, windy conditions.

Amid the dry weather conditions, firefighters are battling a fire that has burned 1,500 acres and triggered mandatory evacuation orders in Ventura County.

The NWS said residents should expect a high risk of power outages and public safety power shutoffs during this time.

Southern California Edison was warning nearly 47,000 customers in Los Angeles County and more than 8,100 in Orange County that they were under consideration for cuts once the gusting winds return Wednesday.

Weather alerts

Red Flag Warnings of critical fire weather conditions are in effect for the following:

from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday in the Antelope Valley;

from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for L.A. County beaches and the Palos Verdes Hills;

from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, San Gabriel Mountains and the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway corridor, with a "Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning" in effect in those areas from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday;

from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday in the Golden State (5) Freeway corridor;

from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Clarita Valley, Malibu Coast and San Fernando Valley, with a "Particularly Dangerous Situation red flag warning" in effect in those areas from 9 a.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. Wednesday;

from 2 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday in Calabasas, Agoura Hills, the Antelope Valley Foothills and the San Gabriel Valley;

from 4 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for the Santa Ana Mountains

from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for Catalina Island and the L.A. County inland coast, including downtown Los Angeles.

from 11 a.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. Thursday for Orange County coastal areas

The CHP also issued a wind advisory throughout the Antelope Valley, including the 14 Freeway from Ward Road to the Kern County line, urging caution by people driving high-profile vehicles or campers or hauling trailers.

"This is a dangerous fire weather event. Any new fires in the red flag warning area will have rapid fire spread, extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting," forecasters said.

Road closures

Due to the forecasted winds, the California Highway Patrol announced that Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents between Mulholland Drive and Pacific Coast Highway from 6 a.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Friday.

The Santa Ana winds , which are winds that generally blow from the Santa Ana Mountains southeast of Los Angeles toward the coast, affect Southern California every year.



