7 California ZIP codes among top 10 most expensive in US: report

The Brief California his home to 7 of the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in America, according to PropertyShark. For the 8th consecutive year, Atherton, California remains the #1 most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. Nationally, 67% of the country's 100 most expensive ZIP codes saw median sales prices increase in 2024.



If you live in California, it may come to no surprise that it is very expensive to live here.

It's so expensive, in fact, that apparently the Golden State is home to seven of the top 10 most expensive ZIP codes in the entire country.

That's according to a recently published report by PropertyShark, which looked at the national real estate market to identify the 100 most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. in 2024, focusing on year-to-date closed residential sales rather than listing prices.

For the 8th consecutive year, Atherton, California remains the #1 most expensive ZIP code in the U.S. In this Northern California city, the 2024 median sale price of a home is $7.9 million.

Los Angeles, Santa Clara and Orange counties claim the highest concentrations of expensive ZIP codes with more than 10 each.

The Hamptons’ Sagaponack and Water Mill rank as #2 and #3 most expensive ZIP codes, respectively, just shy of $6 million.

Here's the full top 10 list (California cities in bold):

Atherton, Calif. (94207): $7.9 million median sale price Sagaponack, NY (11962): $5.9 million median sale price Water Mill, NY (11976): $5.8 million median sale price Miami Beach, Fla. (33109): $5.7 million median sale price Santa Barbara, Calif. (93108): $5 million median sale price Newport Beach, Calif. (92661): $4.76 million median sale price Newport Beach, Calif. (92657): $4.72 million median sale price Newport Beach, Calif. (92662): $4.6 million median sale price Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. (92067): $4.5 million median sale price Santa Monica, Calif. (90402): $4.4 million median sale price

In Los Angeles, the most expensive ZIP codes were the $3.15 million 90272 in Pacific Palisades, the $2.81 million 90077 in the Bel Air, Beverly Crest & Holmby Hills area, plus the $2.35 million 90049 in Brentwood.

Nationally, 67% of the country's 100 most expensive ZIP codes saw median sales prices increase in 2024, according to the report.

For the full list, tap or click here.