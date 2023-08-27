Large police presence at Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance

A massive police presence surrounded the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance Sunday night.

Torrance Police were called out to the mall on Carson Street just before 6 p.m. Sunday, according to a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, from the City of Torrance's official account.

Police have asked people to avoid the area around the mall.

SkyFOX video from the scene showed a large number of police cars in the mall parking lot, and a line of police officers marching down a road in unison and blocking off one of the streets.

People were also seen walking out of the mall.

It wasn't immediately clear why police were called to the area. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.