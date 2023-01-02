'Strong Pacific storm' forecast for SoCal this week

Don't put away your umbrella just yet, as more rain is expected in the forecast for much of Southern California.

According to the National Weather Service Los Angeles, rain could begin falling in Los Angeles and Orange counties as soon as Monday night and continue into Tuesday morning.

Most areas are likely to see half an inch to an inch of rain and a little less inland, according to the NWS. Around three to six inches of snow is "pretty likely" for the higher elevations but just a dusting to around one inch for lower elevations. With this system, snow is not expected to affect travel or traffic, officials added.

But as the week goes on, a "strong Pacific storm" is expected to move into the region Wednesday into Thursday with heavy rain and strong winds possible, the NWS said.

The bulk of the rainfall is expected Thursday, but the NWS said "warm frontal moisture may develop as early as Tuesday night," resulting in some decent rain totals before the main event.

The main band of rain and strong winds are expected over San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

"With the combination of the strong low level jet, ample moisture, and a longer duration of moderate to

heavy rainfall, amounts with this storm should surpass the Saturday night storm by at least an inch and likely more in the upslope areas," the NWS added.

Rain will taper off Thursday night into Friday.