More disturbing Hannah Tubbs jailhouse calls surface in email showing Gascón's office aware weeks ago

EXCLUSIVE: Files obtained by Fox News Digital show Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón's office was aware of disturbing jailhouse recordings of transgender child molester Hannah Tubbs gloating about a light sentence on Feb. 2. Gascón released a statement Sunday denying knowledge of the recordings until after Tubbs' sentencing.

Audio files sent to Gascón's office on Feb. 2 contain titles such as "Pled to avoid adult time," "racist," "Time in the Hole Doesn’t care bc been sentenced," "Wont have to register," "Doing Good Just got 2 years," "Black & Asian Racism," "Racist toward own Attorney," "Lack of Consequences," "Sex change to be in female prison." Other disturbing file titles include "J--k off to his dad" and "Infatuation with the P---y."

"If we knew about her disregard for the harm she caused we would have handled this case differently," Gascón said on Sunday.

The call files were attached on email to managers at Gascón's office that was obtained by Fox News Digital. Gascón was not personally sent the files.

Jailhouse recordings of Tubbs were revealed this week, and showed Tubbs admitting it was wrong to attack a 10-year-old girl in a women’s bathroom back in 2014, but gloated over the light punishment.

"I’m gonna plead out to it, plead guilty," Tubbs said in one recording. "They’re gonna stick me on probation, and it’s gonna be dropped, it’s gonna be done, I won’t have to register, won’t have to do nothing."

"You won’t have to register?" her father asked on the other line later in the conversation.

"So what are they going to do to you then?"

"Nothing," Tubbs answered, then laughed.

Tubbs was sentenced in January to two years at a juvenile facility because Gascón's office declined to transfer the case to adult court, adhering to one of the progressive prosecutor’s day-one directives barring "children" from being tried as adults. Gascón has cited studies showing brain development isn't complete until a person is 25, and contends juvenile detention can rehabilitate young offenders.

Gascón's special adviser Alex Bastian said on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday that "the content of these jail calls was something that we did not know about" until Fox News’ Bill Melugin asked for comment on the alarming statements Tubbs made in calls with her father between November and January.

Gascón's office did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment on the email correspondence.

