Mama bear euthanized after swiping at Monrovia woman; cubs orphaned

The Brief California wildlife officials euthanized a mother bear in Monrovia after she swiped at a woman walking her dog on Saturday morning. The bear was linked via DNA testing to a previous encounter in June 2025, leading state authorities to label her a public safety risk. Two orphaned cubs have been captured and will be raised in a wildlife facility until they are old enough to be released.



Questions are mounting Wednesday after state wildlife officials euthanized a mother bear in Monrovia following an encounter with a local resident.

The decision has sparked backlash from community members and city leaders who argue the bear was simply protecting her young.

What we know:

Personnel with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) euthanized the bear following an incident Saturday morning where she swiped at a woman's leg.

A neighbor helped to scare the bear away, and the cubs were not there during the attack.

While the woman was not seriously injured, DNA testing confirmed this same bear had swiped at a man in the same area in June 2025. The resident was injured but recovered, and the bear at that time could not be located.

As a result, state officials determined the bear was a "public safety risk."

"The bear DNA from Saturday's incident matches the bear DNA from the June 2025 incident," Feik said. "Local CDFW officials, as well as those working at state offices in Sacramento, determined the two incidents which caused human injury were sufficient justification to euthanize the bear, according to state policy."

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The bear's two orphaned cubs have since been captured and placed in a wildlife facility to be raised for future release.

What they're saying:

According to Monrovia City Manager Dylan Feik, he was informed Tuesday by the CDFW that the mother bear had been euthanized, despite the city's desire for the animal to be relocated into the Angeles National Forest.

According to Feik, the bear's two cubs "are healthy and will be relocated to a facility where they can be repopulated back into wildland areas."

"I am sorry to share the unfortunate news," Feik said in a statement. "The Monrovia City Council requested and lobbied for the bear and her cubs to be relocated into the Angeles National Forest but the decision was never the city's to make. By the time we were able to speak with state officials involved in the decision-making, the decision to euthanize was already made."

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Meanwhile, the CDFW maintains that the history of human contact necessitated action to ensure resident safety.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly where the cubs will be housed or the specific timeline for their eventual return to the wild.

The CDFW has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding why relocation was ruled out in this specific instance despite the city's preference.

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What's next:

Over 3,000 people signed a petition to save the animal, with supporters arguing she was "simply exhibiting instinctively protective maternal behavior."