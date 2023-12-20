Monrovia man charged with producing and distributing child porn, sexual abuse material
LOS ANGELES - A San Gabriel Valley man was charged with producing and distributing child sexual abuse material, depicting himself sexually abusing a toddler, the Justice Department announced today.
A federal grand jury charged David Lisandro Perez Figueroa of Monrovia in a two-count indictment: the production of child pornography and the distribution of child pornography.
The 22-year-old was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly coerced a 2-year-old child to engage in sexually explicit conduct with him for the purpose of making a visual depiction of the conduct.
SUGGESTED:
- Five child victims located during Polk County undercover child porn sting
- Predator with more than 1,600 materials of child porn sentenced to 80 years
- Josh Duggar of ‘19 Kids and Counting’ convicted of child porn possession
- Priest with Missionaries of the Holy Spirit Long Beach accused of possessing child porn
If convicted of all charges, Figueroa would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison.
His arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28, 2023.