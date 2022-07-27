Expand / Collapse search

Mom sues LAUSD after she says son was vaccinated without her consent, suffered side effects

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 11:39AM
The mother of a 13-year-old student at Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy is filing a lawsuit after she says her son was vaccinated against COVID-19 without her consent and suffered side effects.

LOS ANGELES - The mother of a 13-year-old student at Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy is filing a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District after she says her son was vaccinated against COVID-19 without her consent and suffered side effects as a result. 

Maribel Duarte and her lawyer Nicole Pearson of Facts Law Truth Justice, LLP. announced the lawsuit during a press conference Wednesday outside LAUSD offices. 