Mom sues LAUSD after she says son was vaccinated without her consent, suffered side effects
LOS ANGELES - The mother of a 13-year-old student at Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy is filing a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District after she says her son was vaccinated against COVID-19 without her consent and suffered side effects as a result.
Maribel Duarte and her lawyer Nicole Pearson of Facts Law Truth Justice, LLP. announced the lawsuit during a press conference Wednesday outside LAUSD offices.