Mom arrested for murder after daughter found dead in East LA

A child found unresponsive in a vehicle in East Los Angeles died at a hospital and her mother was arrested for suspicion of murder, authorities said Saturday.

Deputies were summoned at 11:09 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a child assaulted in the 4800 block of Civic Center Way, a couple of blocks south of the Pomona (60) Freeway, and found the girl unresponsive, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A woman later determined to be the girl's mother was detained at the scene and subsequently arrested for suspicion of murder, sheriff's officials said.

"The initial autopsy from the Department of Medical Examiner determined the cause of death as homicide," sheriff's officials said in a press statement.

An online Medical Examiner's report revealed the sharp force injury involved the girl's wrist.

The sheriff's department would not immediately confirm the names.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney's Office for review on Tuesday, sheriff's officials said.