Body of woman found near Manhattan Beach Pier after boyfriend reports her missing

article

The body of a woman was found near the Manhattan Beach Pier on Friday morning, officials said.

Lifeguards made the grisly discovery around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, near the 2200 block of The Strand, according to Manhattan Beach police.

The woman has not yet been publicly identified, but investigators said that she was reported missing by her boyfriend around 6:41 a.m. The boyfriend told police that his girlfriend was last seen near the waterline. He reported her missing to Manhattan Beach police after he and his friend tried unsuccessfully to find her.

It was unclear if she had washed ashore, as initial reporting from the scene indicated that the body had been located off the coast.

An image from SkyFOX with a red circle indicating where a woman's body was discovered Friday morning near the Manhattan Beach Pier.

There was no immediate word from police on the age of the victim or cause of death. Her name will be withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on the woman's death was asked to call Manhattan Beach police Detective Sgt. Taylor Klosowski at 310-802-5123.

CNS contributed to this report.