Missy Elliott announces first-ever headlining tour, with stop in LA

Missy Elliott dropped some big news on Monday, which will make her fans "Lose Control."

For the first time, the Rock and Rock Hall of Famer is headlining her own tour, dubbed "Out of This World – The Missy Elliott Experience," with stops set across the U.S. and Canada this summer.

The tour lineup also includes Timbaland, Ciara and Busta Rhymes. Live Nation is producing the show in association with Scott Young, Variety reported.

For those wanting to see her in Los Angeles, she's scheduled to perform at the Crypto.com arena in downtown LA on Thursday, July 11.

Known for her innovative and groundbreaking music videos, it's no surprise she announced her tour on the day of the 2024 solar eclipse. She said her goal is to bring those music videos to life for fans.

"It’s an experience, it’s not just you seeing the artist on the stage," Missy Elliott told the Associated Press. "I want people to travel to those moments, those (music) videos, I want you to relive it on stage. It is most definitely a lot of good, good stuff. Expensive stuff!"

Missy Elliott. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The tour kicks off in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 4 at Rogers Arena and concludes in Rosemont, Illinois on Aug. 22.

Her full tour schedule is as follows:

July 4: Vancouver, BC, Canada (Rogers Arena)

July 6: Seattle, Washington (Climate Pledge Arena)

July 9: Oakland, California (Oakland Arena)

July 11: Los Angeles, California (Crypto.com Arena)

July 13: Las Vegas, Nevada (T-Mobile Arena)

July 16: Denver, Colorado (Ball Arena)

July 18: Austin, Texas (Moody Center ATX)

July 20: Houston, Texas (Toyota Center)

July 21: Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

July 24: Tampa, Florida (Amalie Arena)

July 25 : Sunrise Florida (Amerant Bank Arena)

July 27: Atlanta, Georgia (State Farm Arena)

August 1: Baltimore, Maryland (CFG Bank Arena)

August 2: Hampton, Virginia (Hampton Coliseum)

August 3: Elmont, New York (UBS Arena)

August 5: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Wells Fargo Center)

August 8: Washington, DC (Capital One Arena)

August 9: Newark, New Jersey (Prudential Center)

August 10: Boston, Massachusetts (TD Garden)

August 12: Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)

August 15: Detroit, Michigan (Little Caesars Arena)

August 17: Montreal, QC, Canada (Bell Centre)

August 18: Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Scotiabank Arena)

August 22: Rosemont, Illinois (Allstate Arena)

A Verizon presale starts on Tuesday, April 9 and the general tickets will be available starting Friday, April 12.

Click here for more information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.