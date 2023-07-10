US Marine in custody after missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton

A missing 14-year-old girl was found in Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and a U.S. Marine has been taken into custody, according to officials.

The teen was reported missing June 13 by her grandmother in San Diego, who told authorities she'd run away from home just days prior. A missing person's report was taken.

The teen was located on June 28 in the barracks of Camp Pendleton by military police, who then notified local authorities.

Officials said the teen, whose family says has learning disabilities, was interviewed and has since returned home to her grandmother, officials said.

A Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by the Naval Criminal Investigative Services (NCIS) – the lead agency handling the investigation – on June 28.

The Marine has not been identified and it's not known if he'll be facing any charges.

It's not clear at this time what the Marine's connection is with the teen, but her family alleges she was sold to a Marine for sex.

A woman who identified herself as the girl's aunt, Casaundra Perez, posted a TikTok video that has since gone viral, alleging her niece was raped at the Camp Pendleton military barracks.

"They're trying to cover it up and place the majority of the blame on her. However, the reality is the whole facility allowed this to happen," Perez said in the video. "The security looked her in the face and allowed this man to bring a minor onto the base, where he proceeded to have sex with her. Due to her age, she could not have given this consent."

NCIS is handling the investigation because Camp Pendleton is federal property.

The sheriff's department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force are supporting NCIS with the investigation.

FOX News contributed to this report.

