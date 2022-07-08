11-year-old girl found safe after going missing in Panorama City

An 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Panorama City has been reunited with his family, police said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Nataly Arrellano was last seen Tuesday in the 14400 block of Nordhoff Street a little before 9:45 p.m.

The LAPD said she was found walking in the same area along Sepulveda Boulevard on Sunday night.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call 818-838-9810 or 818-838-9800.