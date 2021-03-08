Missing 11-month-old girl found safe after suspected kidnapping

An 11-month-old girl who was at the center of a suspected kidnapping over the weekend has been found safe.

The Los Angeles Police Department said baby Heather was recovered by officers Monday afternoon. Prior to that, LAPD reports she was taken by the suspect, 39-year-old Delaneo Adams, in South Los Angeles.

LAPD said Heather was found near the intersection of 52nd Street and South Broadway. Adams was taken into custody at a local hospital, LAPD said.

The incident remains under investigation.

