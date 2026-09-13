East LA celebrates 80th annual Mexican Independence Day parade

The Brief Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 80th annual East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival on Cesar Chavez Avenue. The celebration featured mariachi bands, dancers and colorful floats honoring Mexican heritage and independence. Attendees described the event as a meaningful opportunity to celebrate culture, family and community.



Cesar Chavez Avenue transformed into a sea of vibrant colors, festive music and community pride as hundreds gathered for the 80th annual East LA Mexican Independence Day Parade and Festival on Sunday.

The celebration has become a cherished East LA tradition.

The milestone event brought together generations of families, local residents and visitors to honor Mexican heritage and commemorate the nation’s independence from Spain.

What we know:

The long-standing tradition continues to serve as a powerful symbol of unity and cultural pride in the heart of East LA.

Spectators lined the streets to take in the sights and sounds of the celebration, which featured traditional mariachi bands, lively dancers, and colorful floats.

"I like the first wave, it's nice with the horses dancing," one young attendee told FOX 11. "It was really nice."

What they're saying:

Many attendees emphasized that the annual event is more than just a celebration; it is a deeply personal connection to history, identity, and family roots.

"We grew up in East Los Angeles, so we've come every year since I was little," one longtime attendee shared. "It's a great experience to be with your family and just look at all the culture that every state has across Mexico."

That sense of connection extended to the participants behind the scenes. Some viewed the event as an opportunity to serve the neighborhood.

"It's my first time here because of my buddy and his float," said one attendee. "There's lots of music, we move a lot of musicians around, and it's a blessing to be able to give back to the community."

Beyond the parade, the festival puts a spotlight on local artists, traditional cuisine, and neighborhood vendors.

For the adults present, it was a moment of cultural celebration. For the younger generation, it served an opportunity to learn more about Mexican culture and heritage.