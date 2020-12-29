Military teams in California to help with COVID response, source says

California tapped military personnel for help treating COVID as the state has reached a critical point in its fight against the virus.

A source told KTVU of the plan and said 75 U.S. Army and Airforce medical personnel arrived in California on Monday to assist in the pandemic response. They will reportedly be assisting with a Regeneron trial at a hospital in El Centro.

El Centro is seated in Imperial County and has the highest per capita COVID rate in the country.

Military teams will be led by a critical care nurse and a doctor.



The intent is to try and treat hospital patients before they become acute and require ICU beds.