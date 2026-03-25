US Army raises enlistment age to 42, drops marijuana waiver rule in major 2026 overhaul

The Brief The U.S. Army has officially increased its maximum enlistment age to 42, effective April 20, 2026, to expand its recruiting pool during the ongoing conflict with Iran. This change aligns the Army with the Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard, while the Navy accepts recruits up to age 41 and the Marine Corps maintains a cap of 28. New regulations also remove the requirement for moral waivers for a single prior conviction of marijuana or drug paraphernalia possession.



The U.S. Army is undergoing a major policy shift by raising its maximum enlistment age from 35 to 42, marking a notable departure from long-standing age restrictions.

The update, codified in Army Regulation 601–210, comes as the Pentagon deploys additional troops to the Middle East following recent strikes on Iran.

Army's major policy change

What we know:

The Army’s decision announced this week to move the cap to 42 marks a return to a policy last seen in 2006 during the height of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This adjustment reflects a strategic move to diversify the talent pool and leverage the expertise of more seasoned professionals, officials said.

Beyond just the age increase, the updated Army Regulation 601–210 published on March 20, introduces a "streamlined" approach to enlistment.

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Specifically, the branch has lifted the requirement for recruits to obtain a formal waiver if they have a single prior conviction for marijuana possession or drug paraphernalia.

Army officials state this is intended to modernize the force and reflect changing state laws, while also speeding up the processing of qualified candidates. The focus is no longer just on high school graduates, but on the "older labor market" that possesses existing technical and leadership skills.

Enlistment ages across all branches

By the numbers:

Effective April 20, 2026, any American up to age 42—with or without prior military service—can enlist in the Regular Army, National Guard, or Army Reserve.

This move brings the Army’s standards in line with several other branches. Here are the current maximum enlistment ages across the U.S. military:

Air Force: 42

Space Force: 42

Army: 42 (as of April 20, 2026)

Coast Guard: 41

Navy: 41

Marine Corps: 28

The minimum age for all branches remains 17 with parental consent or 18 without.

Is there a draft in effect?

What we don't know:

While the "Operation Epic Fury" conflict in Iran has increased public anxiety regarding a potential military draft, it is currently unknown if the Trump administration will formally request that Congress reinstate conscription.

Though the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) includes provisions for "automatic" Selective Service registration, this is a procedural update to the database and does not inherently trigger a draft.

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During an appearance on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" on March 8, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump "does not remove options off of the table" when asked directly about mothers' fears regarding a draft.

If implemented, how would the draft work?

Dig deeper:

According to the Selective Service, the draft, if implemented, would have similarities to that of the Vietnam War.

That means the Selective Service would most likely hold a draft lottery based on dates of birth. The number 1 would correspond to Jan. 1, 15 to Jan. 15, etc. Officials would draw numbers similar to drawing numbers for a lottery. If your birthdate is the first one drawn, you are the first to be drafted.

According to the Selective Service, if a draft were held today, those who are 20 years old — or turning 20 during the year in which the numbers are drawn — would be the first to go. Beginning Jan. 1 of the year an eligible male turns 21, he would drop into the second priority category, and men born the following year would move into the priority group one. Each succeeding year, a draft eligible man drops into the next lower priority group until he has reached his 26th birthday, at which time he is over the age of liability for the draft.

Timeline:

December 18, 2025: President Trump signs the FY 2026 NDAA, which includes future mandates for automatic Selective Service registration.

February 28, 2026: U.S. and Israeli forces launch coordinated strikes on Iran.

March 20, 2026: The Army publishes updated Regulation 601–210.

April 20, 2026: The new enlistment age of 42 officially goes into effect for the Army.

December 18, 2026: Deadline for the Selective Service to fully implement the new automatic registration system for men ages 18-25.

More US troops to the Middle East

Big picture view:

At least 1,000 troops from the 82nd Airborne Division will be sent to the Mideast in the coming days, three people with knowledge of the plans told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military plans.

The paratroopers are trained to jump into hostile or contested areas to secure key territory and airfields.

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The Pentagon is also in the process of sending about 5,000 more Marines, trained in amphibious assaults, and thousands of sailors to the region.

Diplomatic efforts face major challenges

Mediators are pushing for possible in-person talks between the Iranians and the Americans, perhaps as soon as Friday in Pakistan, the Egyptian and Pakistani officials said.

Trump has said the U.S. is in "negotiations right now" and that the participants included special envoy Steve Witkoff, his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance. He has not disclosed who from Iran they are in contact with, but said "the other side, I can tell you, they’d like to make a deal."

Energy prices fall back but remain high

The news of potential negotiations drove down the price of oil. Brent Crude oil, the international standard, has neared $120 a barrel during the conflict but was trading around $100 Wednesday. It is still up around 35% from the start of the war.

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Economists and leaders have warned of far-reaching effects if energy prices remain high — from rising prices on food and other basics to higher rates for mortgages and auto loans.

Iran has allowed a small number of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, but has said no ships from the U.S., Israel or countries seen as linked to them can pass.

What you can do:

If you'd like to begin the enlistment process, contact a recruiter near you.