California gas prices skyrocket near $6 average, widening lead as nation's costliest

The Brief California gas prices have surged to a statewide average of $5.76, nearly $2 higher than the national average, with some Los Angeles stations nearing the $9 mark. Experts warn that escalating U.S.-Iran tensions in the Strait of Hormuz could push prices even higher, with some analysts suggesting $10 per gallon is a possibility under extreme conditions. The crisis is fueling a rare bipartisan push in Sacramento, as both Republican and Democratic leaders weigh suspending the state’s gas tax or increasing local production to provide relief.



Pain at the pump is intensifying across California, where drivers are paying the highest gas prices in the nation — and experts warn costs could climb even higher.

What we know:

The national average hovered just under $4 a gallon Sunday, about $3.94, compared with roughly $5.76 statewide in California. In Los Angeles, prices were even higher, averaging about $5.87 per gallon.

"It’s painful," one motorist said.

"It’s rough out here. It’s like $100 to fill up my car," another driver added.

SkyFOX video showed long lines at a Costco in Van Nuys, where drivers waited to save money. Meanwhile, a Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles was charging close to $9 a gallon.

In Cheviot Hills, one of the cheaper stations in the city was still selling gas at $5.15 a gallon, drawing drivers willing to go out of their way.

Experts say prices could rise even further.

$10 gas not out the question

Dig deeper:

Kate Gordon, CEO of California Forward and a former senior adviser to the U.S. Secretary of Energy, said $10 gas is not out of the question under certain conditions.

"Can you imagine a world where we’re paying $10 a gallon? … Yes, I can," Gordon said, noting that global oil markets — not just domestic production — drive prices.

Tensions overseas are adding uncertainty. The escalating conflict between the United States and Iran has put the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil shipping route — in focus after recent disruptions. President Donald Trump has warned of further action if the route is not reopened.

Back in California, political pressure is mounting.

Republicans have long criticized the state’s gas tax, which adds about 60 cents per gallon. Now, some Democratic gubernatorial candidates are also calling for changes, including suspending the tax or increasing in-state oil production.

But Gordon said boosting local drilling would be difficult and costly, with oil companies often choosing to operate in regions where production is cheaper.

For many drivers, cutting back isn’t an option.

"Gas, especially in California, is something you need," one driver said. "You kind of have to drive. It’s non-negotiable."

Some drivers said they are only partially filling their tanks in hopes prices will drop. Experts say that is unlikely in the short term.