Mike Posner on 'I Took A Pill in Ibiza' lyrics: 10 years later, 'none of them are true anymore'

Ten years after writing his hit song "I Took A Pill in Ibiza" on his 26th birthday, artist Mike Posner celebrated his 36th birthday with a reflection on his personal growth and transformation.

Posner, known for his introspective lyrics and soulful melodies, took to social media to share insights into how his life has evolved since penning the lyrics to the song that became popular several years after its creation.

"At 26, I wrote 'I Took A Pill in Ibiza'...10 years ago. The song became popular several years after I wrote it," Posner shared in a recent post. "Yesterday I celebrated my 36th birthday. I feel proud to look at the song lyrics and know that NONE of them are true anymore. I've grown into a completely new man...one that I'm proud of."

The artist juxtaposed the lyrics from when he was 26 with where he stands now at 36, highlighting significant shifts in his perspective and lifestyle.

At 26, Posner penned lines such as "I took a pill in Ibiza to show Avicii I was cool" and "I drive a sports car just to prove I'm a real big baller." However, at 36, he emphasizes self-love and authenticity, stating, "I love myself more than ever" and "If I buy myself something nice, it's because I love myself and I deserve it, not because I'm trying to prove to others I'm good enough."

The evolution extends beyond material possessions and external validations to include personal relationships and emotional well-being. Posner shares, "I am the happiest I have ever been in my life" and "I have sustained faith, love, and joy mindset for over a year and am not going back."

Furthermore, Posner opens up about overcoming struggles with intimacy and past relationship patterns, expressing gratitude for the growth and lessons learned along the way.

As he reflects on his journey from the "sad songs" of his youth to embracing "redemption songs" and "songs of freedom," Posner acknowledges his responsibility to inspire others through his experiences.

In a poignant statement, he asserts, "It is my duty to teach others to do the same. I know sad songs, but I also know redemption songs, songs of freedom, songs of faith, and songs of devotion."

Mike Posner's introspective journey serves as a reminder of the power of self-reflection and personal growth, resonating with audiences far beyond the realms of music.