Metro's Tap-to-Exit program begins at Union Station

The Brief Changes are being implemented at Union Station Los Angeles. Riders will be required to tap their cards both when entering and exiting the system. The policy aims to ensure all riders pay their fare and is part of a broader effort to enhance safety and reduce crime on the Metro system.



Beginning Tuesday, Metro riders will have to tap their fare card when entering and exiting Union Station.

It's an initiative aimed at enhancing safety and ensuring fare compliance on the Metro system.

What we know:

Metro riders at Union Station will now need to tap their cards to exit the Metro's red or purple lines. This change is part of a policy expansion that began at the North Hollywood B-line Station in May of last year and continued at downtown Santa Monica's airline station in September.

Initially, riders will receive warnings, but penalties will increase starting next week for those who fail to comply. The Metro plans to expand this program to all end-of-line stations by the end of the year.

What we don't know:

While the exact cost of implementing this system at each station remains unclear, the focus for now is on issuing warnings, with citations set to begin next week. It's unclear how much the citations will cost.

The backstory:

The tap-to-exit program was first introduced at the North Hollywood B-line Station in May of last year, followed by the downtown Santa Monica E Line Station in September. This initiative is part of Metro's ongoing efforts to improve safety and ensure fare compliance across its network.

Passengers are already required to use a TAP card to pay before boarding buses or trains.

SUGGESTED: Amid safety concerns, Metro begins Tap-to-Exit pilot program

Metro's tap-to-exit program is not unique; similar systems are operational in other transit networks, such as Bay Area Rapid Transit, Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority, and Metropolitan Atlanta Regional Transit Authority.

By the numbers:

According to data collected on LA Metro's Transit Watch app, Metro reported a 40% drop in violent crimes, drug use, and vandalism along the 14 line stations and a 55% drop in crimes at E Line Stations.

Law enforcement agencies, including the LAPD, the sheriff's department, and Long Beach police, found that over 90% of people arrested for violent crimes on the system did not have a tap card or paid fare.

SUGGESTED: Metro's Tap to Exit program helping lower crime at North Hollywood station, could expand

What's next:

Passengers who fail to pay the fare when boarding will be charged upon exiting, but they may still face penalties for not paying initially.

Metro is moving forward with plans to create its own police force, which will be phased in over the next five years. Additionally, the tap-to-exit program will be expanded to all end-of-line stations by the end of this year.