Metrolink train in Palmdale hit by gunfire

An investigation was underway in Palmdale after someone fired shots at a Metrolink train late Wednesday night, leaving passengers terrified, two hospitalized, and the train riddled with bullet holes.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Palmdale Train Station, located just off the 138 Freeway and Palmdale Boulevard.

Arriving deputies discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before he was taken to an area hospital.

The shooting near the platform also sent bullets flying and hit the train as Antelope Valley train 229 was departing for Lancaster, where a woman reportedly suffered a head injury trying to dodge the gunfire. She was also taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities said she, along with the gunshot victim, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video taken from the scene shows sheriff’s investigators looking at what appeared to be bullet holes around the exterior of the train. LASD investigators clarified the shooting did not occur on the train but in the general vicinity of the platform.

"It happens frequently. There’s a lot of homeless people and a lot of crazy people here. So, we have to watch for that," one passenger told FOX 11’s Mario Ramirez.

"I think they need more security here. That’s your life you’re playing with," another passenger said.

The gunman remains at large and authorities have not revealed the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Despite the investigation, Metrolink service through the Antelope Valley continues.

Those with information are asked to contact the LASD.