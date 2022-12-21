Metrolink shuts down tracks after train hits person

Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said one of its trains hit a person on the tracks.

Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:

Passengers riding to Los Angeles may use the 91 line to get into Los AngelesRIV Line 405 to Los Angeles

RIV Line 407 to Los Angeles will hold at Downtown Riverside due to track closure.

RIV line: Passengers at Downtown Pomona can use the Silver Streak due to track closure.

RIV Line : Passengers at Industry can take bus 498 due to track closure

Passengers on Train 403 are eligible to receive a reimbursement of up to $50 if using their own alternate transportation. For more information, visit http://metrolinktrains.com/qsp.



