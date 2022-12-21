Metrolink shuts down tracks after train hits person
POMONA, Calif. - Metrolink has shut down several tracks in the Los Angeles area Wednesday after officials said one of its trains hit a person on the tracks.
Metrolink has issued the following route updates for passengers traveling this morning:
- Passengers riding to Los Angeles may use the 91 line to get into Los AngelesRIV Line 405 to Los Angeles
- RIV Line 407 to Los Angeles will hold at Downtown Riverside due to track closure.
- RIV line: Passengers at Downtown Pomona can use the Silver Streak due to track closure.
- RIV Line : Passengers at Industry can take bus 498 due to track closure
Passengers on Train 403 are eligible to receive a reimbursement of up to $50 if using their own alternate transportation. For more information, visit http://metrolinktrains.com/qsp.