Metro offering free rides to SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday

Trying to get to the Big Game Sunday at SoFi Stadium or a watch party? Pack your patience and time as traffic around Los Angeles is expected to be a nightmare.

Luckily, Metro is offering free rides on Super Bowl Sunday.

Metro is offering free rides to SoFi Stadium, the LA Coliseum, Banc of California Stadium and the Rose Bowl.

The SoFi Stadium shuttle is available at the C Line (Green) Hawthorne/Lennox Station. Parking at Hawthorne/Lennox Station is pre-sale only and limited on game day, according to a statement from Metro. They encourage riders to choose the nearest Park & Ride lot along the C Line and connect to Hawthorne/Lennox Station.

The following Metro Bus lines also offer service to SoFi Stadium:

Metro Bus Line 115 (Manchester Av)

Line 117 (Century Bl)

Line 212 (La Brea Av/Prairie Av)

People can travel to the LA Convention Center by connecting to the A Line (Blue), E Line (Expo) or J Line (Silver) and exiting at Pico Station.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Trips to the LA Coliseum or Banc of California Stadium are available through the Metro E Line (Expo) and exit Expo Park/USC or take the Metro J (Silver Line) and exit 37th St/USC.

RELATED: LA Metro encourages incoming fans to use public transportation for Super Bowl LVI events

Where to watch Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles

Fans heading to the Rose Bowl on Super bowl Sunday can take Metro L Line (Gold) and exit Memorial Park Station. From there it’s a short walk to Parsons Parking Lot B for the Foothill Transit Rose Bowl shuttle.

Before the game, shuttle service will run every 5-8 minutes beginning at 10:45am through kick-off.

After the game, return service will run for 90 minutes after the game concludes and will extend as needed.

Metro officials encourage riders to download the TAP app and Transit app.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.