Pedestrian run over and killed by bus at Metro Station in LA's Harbor Gateway area

A man was struck and killed by a Metro bus late Tuesday night at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center. Witnesses said the bus driver didn't realize he had hit the pedestrian until alerted by passengers.

What we know:

Officials said the incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at the Harbor Gateway Transit Center, located at 731 West 182nd Street near Gardena. Los Angeles City first responders were called to the scene following reports of a man who had been run over by a bus.

Arriving first responders found a man lying in the path of the bus. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to one witness, passengers getting off the bus alerted the driver to the man on the ground. LAPD South Traffic and the Metro Bureau are handling the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or provided additional information about his background. Police said it remains unclear if he was experiencing homelessness.

Investigators confirmed there is no criminal component to the incident at this time and the driver is cooperating.