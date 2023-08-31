Messi in LA: LAFC vs Inter Miami ticket prices skyrocket ahead of game

article

If you're still hoping to get your hands on tickets to watch Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on the Los Angeles Football Club this weekend in LA, you're going to have to fork over some serious cash.

According to the latest ticket prices from Gametime, tickets for Sunday's game at BMO Stadium are starting at $834 (down from $978 each on Tuesday). Top-priced seats, however, are going for around $17,102 per ticket.

Keep in mind, ticket prices vary depending on where you're looking. At the time of publication, the cheapest tickets from Vivid Seats estimated at $532, while StubHub also had tickets available starting around $580. Seat Geek and Ticketmaster also had options starting at $600.

Online marketplace TickPick went as far to call the ticket prices for this game the most expensive for a Major League Soccer game ever.

Since Messi joined the league, average prices for tickets have increased 527% over the average ticket price.

In his debut on July 21, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner sent a free kick into the upper left corner of the net in the 94th minute to give Inter Miami a 2-1 win over Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup opener.

Following the path of some of the game’s biggest names who have come to the U.S. toward the end of their careers — Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Thierry Henry and Beckham himself — Messi has certainly vaulted American soccer onto a global stage.

He’s a four-time Champions League winner with 10 La Liga titles. His 129 goals in the top club competition are second to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 140.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.