Menendez brothers resentencing hearing set to begin

The Brief A re-sentencing hearing for Erik and Lyle Menendez, convicted of the 1989 shotgun killings of their parents, is set to begin Thursday. The brothers, who claim years of abuse led to the killings, seek a lesser sentence that could allow for parole. The hearing follows a denied request to withdraw a motion supporting re-sentencing, with prosecutors opposing their release.



A re-sentencing hearing for the Menendez brothers, convicted of the 1989 murders of their parents, is set to begin in Van Nuys Thursday.

This comes after Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed a last-minute motion Wednesday night to delay the hearing, citing the parole board's completion of a risk assessment report ordered by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

What we know:

Erik and Lyle Menendez are serving life sentences without parole for the murder of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, in 1989.

The re-sentencing hearing aims to reconsider their sentences, with the brothers claiming the killings were a result of years of abuse.

SUGGESTED: Family of Menendez brothers say graphic crime scene photos led to aunt being hospitalized

Prosecutors maintain the murders were premeditated and oppose their release.

At the hearing last week, the judge rejected a bid by the District Attorney's Office to withdraw an earlier motion by prior District Attorney George Gascón supporting resentencing for the two. Hochman opposes the brothers' release from prison.

Timeline:

The re-sentencing hearing begins Thursday and is expected to continue Friday.

The brothers, sitting side by side in prison blues, appeared last Friday at the hearing via Zoom from the San Diego prison where they are incarcerated, but they did not make any statements.

Separate parole hearings are scheduled for June 13.

SUGGESTED: Menendez brothers: Judge rules resentencing hearing can move forward

The governor will decide on clemency based on state parole board reports.

What they're saying:

Attorney Mark Geragos stated, "They've waited a long time to get some justice," emphasizing the brothers' positive contributions during their imprisonment. District Attorney Nathan Hochman insists the Menendez brothers pose a risk to public safety, stating, "These murders were calculated, premeditated, cold-blooded killings."

SUGGESTED: Menendez brothers: LA DA speaks out ahead of resentencing hearing

The backstory:

The Menendez case has gained renewed interest following a Netflix documentary and series.

SUGGESTED: Menendez brothers: Prosecutors who support resentencing sue LA County, Hochman

Attorneys for the brothers presented new evidence of alleged abuse, including a letter from Erik Menendez and allegations by Roy Rosselló, a former Menudo member, claiming abuse by Jose Menendez.

What's next:

State parole boards will conduct hearings for the brothers on June 13, with reports sent to Governor Gavin Newsom for clemency consideration.