Darius Wong: Dad of 2 shot in back by alleged cop killer in Baldwin Park

What we know:

"He got struck by the bullet," said Victor Wong, the victim’s brother. "He got shot in the back without knowing what happened."

According to Wong, his brother Darius arrived at a friend’s housewarming party Saturday evening after other party guests had a dispute with the alleged shooter over a parking spot on Filhurst Avenue.

Wong says his brother wasn’t aware of the previous arguments and dropped his family off at the party to park a block away. While walking to the party alone, a man with a rifle started shooting and killed his 43-year-old brother. Wong says Darius was a father of two girls, ages 5 and 3.

"They ask for their daddy all the time," said Wong. "[The shooter] killed my brother and he also killed an outstanding police officer. This killer is just a devil. How are you going to shoot a person that has nothing to do with you? Just walking past you and you start shooting him? It’s uncalled for."

The shooter has been identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Medina Berumen. After allegedly shooting Darius Wong, Medina is also accused of shooting Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros, who arrived at the scene to investigate the incident.

Riveros also died on May 31.

According to neighbors, police have been called to his home previously for mental illness-related issues.

"If you’re a crazy guy, you get to own guns?" said Wong. "No. It’s common sense."

Wong calls the alleged shooter a devil while the legal process plays out and includes the possibility of the death penalty.

"I want to tell the shooter, if there’s a law, there’s going to be the death penalty for you," said Wong.

A GoFundMe has since been launched for Darius Wong's family. Those looking to donate can click here.