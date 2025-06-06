Man suspected in killing of Baldwin Park police officer, innocent civilian due in court

Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, 22, is set to be arraigned at the Pomona courthouse for the murder of Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros and innocent citizen Darius Wong, following a tragic shooting incident last Saturday.

What we know:

The Baldwin Park community is mourning the loss of Officer Samuel Riveros, 35, a nine-year veteran of the department, and Darius Wong, 43, a father of two. A growing memorial outside the Baldwin Park Police Department honors their memory, with tributes including flowers, notes, and memorabilia.

Officer Riveros, who served as both a SWAT officer and a field training officer, was killed in the line of duty when he responded to gunfire. Wong was the first victim in the senseless shooting, which occurred as he walked to a family member's home.

Medina allegedly used an assault rifle to carry out the attack, firing on other officers as well. He faces two murder charges, two attempted murder charges, and multiple felony counts. After being shot by police and undergoing surgery, Medina is now well enough to appear in court.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Friday evening at 7:20 p.m. in front of the Baldwin Park Police Department and city offices. The public is encouraged to attend, though street closures are expected due to the anticipated large turnout.