Procession for Samuel Riveros, Baldwin Park police officer killed in line of duty

Residents across the San Gabriel Valley paid their respects to a fallen police officer.

What we know:

A procession was held late Tuesday night for Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros. Riveros was killed on May 31 after responding to shooting that took place outside a party on Filhurst Avenue in Baldwin Park.

Riveros arrived at the scene of the shooting that left civilian Darius Wong dead.

Wong was a dad of two girls, according to his family.

Law enforcement has since arrested 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen in connection to Riveros and Wong's deaths.