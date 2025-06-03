Procession for Samuel Riveros, Baldwin Park police officer killed in line of duty
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Residents across the San Gabriel Valley paid their respects to a fallen police officer.
What we know:
A procession was held late Tuesday night for Baldwin Park police officer Samuel Riveros. Riveros was killed on May 31 after responding to shooting that took place outside a party on Filhurst Avenue in Baldwin Park.
Riveros arrived at the scene of the shooting that left civilian Darius Wong dead.
Wong was a dad of two girls, according to his family.
Law enforcement has since arrested 22-year-old Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen in connection to Riveros and Wong's deaths.
The Source: This report used information from previous FOX 11 reports, which referenced updates and interviews from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Baldwin Park Police Department and family members of the victims.