Megan Thee Stallion sued by cameraman for alleged harassment

Megan Thee Stallion created an unbearable work environment for her personal cameraman, subjecting him to watch the artist have sex with another woman in the vehicle he was in as well as fat-shaming him and not paying him his full wages, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Plaintiff Emilio Garcia's Los Angeles Superior Court suit names as defendants Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment, Inc., Hot Girl Touring LLC, and Roc Nation.

The suit alleges retaliation and multiple state Labor Code violations and seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Garcia maintains he was jointly employed by Megan Thee Stallion Entertainment and Roc Nation.

SUGGESTED:

"Megan just needs to pay our client what he's due, own up to her behavior and quit this sort of sexual harassment and fat shaming conduct," plaintiff's attorney Ronald Zambrano said. "Emilio should never have been put in a position of having to be in the vehicle with her while she had sex with another woman. Inappropriate is putting it lightly. Exposing this behavior to employees is definitely illegal."

The suit alleges the misconduct occurred while he was touring with Megan Thee Stallion in Ibiza, Spain, in June 2022. A representative for the 29- year-old rapper, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, could not be immediately reached.

"Plaintiff could not get out of the car as it was both moving and he was in the middle of nowhere in a foreign country," the suit states. "Plaintiff was embarrassed, mortified and offended throughout the whole ordeal."

The singer later told Garcia not to talk about what he had seen with anyone, according to the suit, which further states that the following day Megan Thee Stallion told Garcia he was fat and ate too much.

Garcia, who began working with Megan Thee Stallion in July 2018 as her personal cameraman, maintains that he was classified as an independent contractor rather than an employee of the singer, depriving him of essential healthcare, proper wages and overtime pay in excess of six figures, according to the lawsuit.

Garcia was supposed to work regular eight-hour days, but he was required to take calls from Megan Thee Stallion and to perform other tasks without being given breaks for rest or meals, the suit states.

The performer also told Garcia not to work for anyone else, barring him from making additional money, according to the suit.

Garcia also was required to stay in the hotel while traveling with Megan Thee Stallion and to avoid using any amenities so he would be available all hours of the day and night, according to the suit.

Roc Nation fired Garcia last June, and he contends it was in direct retaliation for his complaints about the various employment grievances, according to the suit, which further states that the plaintiff "grapples with mounting anxiety, depression and physical distress stemming from the toxic work environment, compounded by the trauma of unpaid work."

Rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison last August, also in Los Angeles Superior Court, for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in July 2020 as they left a party at Kylie Jenner's home.