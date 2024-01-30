Megan Thee Stallion's mother's cemetery has increased security amid controversy from Nicki Minaj's fanbase, TMZ reports.

Nicki Minaj's fandom, the Barbz, doxxed the location of the cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion's mother, Holly Pete, was laid to rest, after passing away in 2019 from brain cancer, the media outlet reports. Some of the Barbz leaked the location and encouraged others to desecrate the mother's grave after Megan allegedly dissed Nicki's family in her recent song called "HISS".

According to TMZ, nothing has happened to the gravesite, but officials are on high alert.

The controversy began on Friday after Nicki made what many have called an inappropriate joke about Megan's mother on the streaming platform Stationhead. Her exact words were, "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting," which some of her fans seem to have taken seriously, TMZ has stated.

Megan, who calls Houston home, has been open about her mother's role in her life. In her previous song titled "Cobra", Megan expressed her mental health struggles, including past suicidal thoughts and her experience with depression, which has affected her since her mother and grandmother died in 2019, as well as her being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

Nicki later explained she only mentioned Megan's mom because Megan addressed her husband Kenneth Petty when she made a reference in her song to "Megan's Law", which many have assumed was about Petty's legal trouble, TMZ says.