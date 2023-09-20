Mugshot released for Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion shooting

A new mugshot has been released for rapper Tory Lanez as he serves his prison time for the Megan Thee Stallion shooting.

This comes as the rapper, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was found guilty of three felonies last December in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, whose real name is Megan Pete. Lanez was hit with a 10-year prison sentence back in August 2023 and is now in state prison.

The release of the mugshot comes days after Lanez was denied bail.

During the shooting trial, Megan Thee Stallion said she was shot in the foot after she and Lanez got into an argument after they both attended a house party hosted by Kylie Jenner in Hollywood Hills back in July 2020. Megan Thee Stallion testified that Lanez told her to "Dance, *****" before opening fire.

