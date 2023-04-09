$4M Powerball ticket sold in San Bernardino County

A Powerball ticket worth nearly $4 million was sold in San Bernardino County, making one lucky winner a brand-new millionaire.

Misael Cruz's ticket purchased at an ARCO ampm in Fontana matched five of the six winning numbers from the Jan. 30 Powerball draw, according to the California Lottery.

Cruz's total winnings are $3,987,249.

"I kind of had a (lucky) feeling that day I bought my tickets," Cruz told the Lottery. "The clerk wished me good luck. When I was walking out the door, I said to myself, ‘what if I win?!’"

It wasn't until a text from his son the evening of the draw prompted him to check his ticket.

"I was sitting on my couch, and my son texted me," Cruz said. "He said, ‘Dad, don’t you buy your lottery tickets at that gas station in Fontana?’ I buy them there all the time. He told me somebody won Powerball there. I looked online, and then my heart started beating fast. I turned to my girlfriend, and she didn’t believe I won because I didn’t show any emotion. I was in shock. I didn’t believe it. I had to check the numbers three times!"

Cruz said he buys tickets for SuperLotto, Powerball, and Mega Millions every time he buys gas.

"I know exactly why I won. Exactly why," Cruz said. "I help a lot of people, and I never expect anything in return. It’s what I teach my children. I know I was rewarded for helping." As for what he plans on doing with his new money, the answer should not surprise anyone. "I’m going to keep helping people. I will invest some, but this money is not going to change me as a person. I will still shop for the cheapest prices."