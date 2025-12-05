George Lucas to curate Museum of Narrative Art in LA himself: report
LOS ANGELES - The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles is experiencing a significant leadership change as the chief curator is reportedly leaving the museum this week, less than a month after its opening date was announced.
What we know:
The museum informed staff that chief curator and deputy director of curatorial and collections, Pilar Tompkins Rivas, is leaving the organization this week after five years of work, the Los Angeles Times reports.
There are no immediate plans to replace Rivas's role as chief curator and founder George Lucas will continue to oversee curatorial content and direction, interim chief executive Jim Gianopulos stated in an email to the publication.
Big picture view:
Rivas’ departure is the latest in a series of significant organizational changes at the museum in recent months.
According to the Times, former museum director and CEO Sandra Jackson-Dumont stepped down nine months ago, and three months later, the museum laid off 15 full-time employees.
The backstory:
The museum, which costs $1 billion, is still slated to open on September 22, 2026.
The 300,000-square-foot building will house works by artists like Frida Kahlo and Norman Rockwell, plus the Lucas Archives which features models, props, concept art, and costumes from Lucas' filmmaking career.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Geroge Lucas' Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles sets opening date
The museum will feature 35 galleries named for human experiences such as love, family, and adventure.
Comic art notables such as Jack Kirby and R. Crumb and photographers like Gordon Park and Dorothea Lange will also be featured.
Beyond the exhibition space, the museum will feature theaters, classrooms, a library, lecture halls, office space, a cafe, restaurant, and landscaped open space.
The Source: This report is based on information provided directly to the "Los Angeles Times" by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art and its internal communications. Specifically, the news relies on an email sent to staff by Interim Chief Executive Jim Gianopulos confirming the curator's departure and future organizational plans, which was obtained by the Times, the source cited for corroborating the timing of previous staff changes.