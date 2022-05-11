Looking for a job? SoCal McDonald's restaurants hiring

McDonald's is hosting its third Drive-Up Hiring Day event on Tuesday, May 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested can drive up to select SoCal McDonald's locations and get interviewed for a job on the spot.

You don't need to schedule anything or make an appointment for an interview.

Interviews will be conducted using proper social distancing, according to officials.

Applicants can stay in their cars or sit in designated interview areas.

Advertisement

If you're unable to visit a participating location on May 16, you can text "apply" to 38000 to start an application via text or visit careers.McDonalds.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near you.