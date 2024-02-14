McDonald's Filet-O-Fish sandwich returns for Lent

It's that time of year again - the Filet-o-Fish has returned to McDonald's, and the Golden Arches is celebrating with some special deals for California residents.

From Feb. 16 through Mar. 29, participating Southern California McDonald's restaurants will offer customers $2.99 fish sandwiches every Friday in the spirit of Lent. Those who use the McDonald's app can get the deal for $2.50.

The Filet-O-Fish, which originated in Ohio, according to the company, features a crispy fish filet patty on American cheese that is topped with creamy McDonald’s tartar sauce. It is served on a soft, steamed bun.

To keep the deals going, Thursdays are turning into "Deal-Days" for February and March. For the next six Thursdays, McDonald's app users in California can enjoy the following favorites for free with a $1 minimum purchase:

Thursday, Feb. 15: FREE Double Cheeseburger with $1 minimum purchase

Thursday, Feb. 22: FREE Sausage McMuffin® with Egg with $1 minimum purchase

Thursday, Feb. 29: FREE Big Mac® with $1 minimum purchase

Thursday, March 7: FREE Happy Meal® with $1 minimum purchase

Thursday, March 14: FREE Sausage McMuffin® with Egg with $1 minimum purchase

Thursday, March 21: FREE 6pc. Chicken McNuggets with $1 minimum purchase

McDonald’s app members can also enjoy savings beginning Feb. 12 for a limited time with offers including 20% off any $10+ order using Mobile Order & Pay, and $0 delivery fee for all orders over $15.

Offers are redeemable once a day and cannot be combined.

Lent begins Wednesday, Feb. 14, and runs through Thursday, March 28. Easter is Sunday, March 31.

According to USA Today, it's estimated that McDonald's sells about 300 million Filet-o-Fish annually, as of 2023. Of those 300 million, an astounding 25%, or around 75 million sandwiches, are sold during the 40-day period of Lent. That's over 1.8 million sandwiches per day.