McDonald's system outages reported around the globe

System failures at McDonald’s were reported worldwide Friday, shuttering some restaurants for hours and leading to social media complaints from customers, in what the fast food chain called a "technology outage" that was being fixed.

Chicago-based McDonald’s Corp. said the problems were not related to a cybersecurity attack, without giving more details on what caused them.

"We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved," the burger giant said in a statement. "We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused."

Earlier, McDonald’s in Japan posted on X, saying that "operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide," calling it "a system failure." In Hong Kong, the chain said on Facebook that a "computer system failure" knocked out orders online and through self-serve kiosks.

Downdetector, an outage tracker, also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald’s app in the last few hours.

Since the outage, several McDonald's restaurants have reported resolutions, and have begun operating normally again – including in Bangkok, Milan, London and Los Angeles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.