Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
4
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 AM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Mountains
High Wind Warning
until WED 6:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
until WED 10:00 PM PST, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills

McConnell to Senate: Mob that attacked Capitol was 'fed lies' and 'provoked' by Trump

Published 
U.S.
Associated Press
article

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 15: UU.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at a news conference with other Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on December 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images)

Expand

WASHINGTON (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is explicitly pointing his finger at President Donald Trump for helping to spur the attack on the Capitol by the outgoing president's supporters.

The Kentucky Republican said Tuesday on the Senate floor, "The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and other powerful people." 

McConnell spoke six days after the Democratic-led House impeached Trump on charges of inciting the Jan. 6 attack. A Senate trial on whether to convict Trump and perhaps bar him from ever again holding federal office is expected to begin in coming days.

After years of supporting Trump with little criticism of him, the influential McConnell has said he's not decided whether he would vote to convict him. His decision may prove critical because in a Senate that will be divided 50-50 between the two parties, it would take 17 Republicans to join all Democrats for the two-thirds margin needed for conviction.

Joe Biden replaces Trump as president at noon on Wednesday. 