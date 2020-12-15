Mayor of Azusa remains hospitalized a week after testing positive for COVID-19, report says

article

The Mayor of Azusa remained hospitalized as of Monday night, a week after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a newspaper report.

Mayor Robert Gonzales tested positive for the virus last week, the City of Azusa confirmed in a post on Facebook on Dec. 8.

At the time, city officials said the mayor was "taking every precaution as directed by his physician and is in good spirits while practicing an abundance of self-care."

The city’s news release said he was currently seeking treatment and asking for privacy.

“Unfortunately, like so many of our loved ones, friends, and neighbors, I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Gonzales said in the Dec. 8 statement. “While I am feeling better day by day, I am closely monitoring my health and consulting with my physicians.”

The San Gabriel Valley Tribune first reported that the mayor remained hospitalized Monday. Deputy City Manager Nico De Anda-Scaia told the newspaper that no additional information about his condition was available.

